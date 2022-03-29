Families of victims, witnesses in Lakhimpur violence case provided adequate security: UP to SC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it has provided adequate security to family members of the victim and witnesses of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of last year that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

In its reply affidavit, the state government said that according to the orders of the court, the families of all the victims of the case and all the witnesses, whose Section 164 statements were recorded, have been receiving continuous security under the Witness Protection Scheme of 2018.

"Each witness has one armed police gunner. The families of the victims have one armed gunner each, along with permanent security guard and continuous monitoring through installed CCTV cameras, as well as barrier duty at their residence. A total of 98 people have been provided security, of which 79 are from Kheri district, 17 from outlying districts and 2 from the state of Uttarakhand," it said and gave the names of those 98 people with their addresses.

It said that all the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police for appraisal of their security conditions and they were interviewed telephonically most recently on March 20 and expressed satisfaction with the security provided to them.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that all of the witnesses were informed that if they required any help in relation to their security, they should immediately contact the superintendent of police of their respective districts and would receive prompt assistance.

"Thus, it is humbly submitted that the State has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and families of victims of Case Crime. (Lakhimpur violence case) and that the incident of March 10, 2022 has absolutely no relation to the October 3, 2021 incident and that the Petitioner has attempted to conflate the two in an unwarranted manner," it said.

Giving detail about the March 10 incident, the Uttar Pradesh government said that according to the petitioners' (family members of the victims) case, key witness Diljot Singh, son of Jarnail Singh, was beaten by miscreants on March 10.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV following which the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws.