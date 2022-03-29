STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to present state budget 2022 on Wednesday

Sawant, who was sworn-in as the chief minister of the coastal state on Monday, will also face a confidence motion on the floor of the House.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the budget for the financial year 2022-23 before the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the last day of the ongoing session.

Sawant, who was sworn-in as the chief minister of the coastal state on Monday, will also face a confidence motion on the floor of the House.

As per the agenda, the chief minister will present the annual financial statement for the year 2022-2023 on the floor of the House.

The government will also take a Vote on Account for the next four months.

Apart from this, the chief minister and his council of eight ministers will have to pass the floor test on Wednesday.

The BJP enjoys the support of 25 MLAs, including 20 of its own, three Independents and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

The Opposition has 15 MLAs on its side, including 11 from the Congress, one each from the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans and two from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa Budget Goa Budget 2022
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp