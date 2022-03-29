STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government running 2 schemes for promotion of organic farming

The minister said financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh per cluster of 1,000 hectares for three years is provided for value addition and infrastructure creation.

Published: 29th March 2022 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has been implementing two schemes for promotion of organic farming through cluster and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) since 2015-16, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The two schemes are Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said both the schemes stress on end-to-end support to organic farmers -- from production to processing, certification and marketing to post harvest management support, including processing, which helps to bring down cost of organic products.

Under the PKVY, farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare for three years out of which Rs 31,000 per hectare for three years is provided directly to farmers through DBT for on-farm and off-farm organic inputs, he said during Question Hour.

The minister said financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh per cluster of 1,000 hectares for three years is provided for value addition and infrastructure creation.

Under MOVCDNER, a sum of Rs 46,575 per hectare for three years is provided for creation of FPOs, support to farmers for organic inputs, quality seeds and planting material and training, hand holding and certification.

Choudhary said need-based assistance is provided for post harvest infrastructure and value addition up to maximum limit of Rs 600 lakh for integrated processing unit, Rs 37.50 lakh for integrated pack house, Rs 18.75 lakh each for refrigerated vehicle and cold store components, Rs 10.0 lakh for collection, aggregation, grading and custom hiring centre and Rs 6.0 lakh for four wheeler and transportation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organic farming
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp