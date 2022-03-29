Government running 2 schemes for promotion of organic farming

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has been implementing two schemes for promotion of organic farming through cluster and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) since 2015-16, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The two schemes are Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said both the schemes stress on end-to-end support to organic farmers -- from production to processing, certification and marketing to post harvest management support, including processing, which helps to bring down cost of organic products.

Under the PKVY, farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare for three years out of which Rs 31,000 per hectare for three years is provided directly to farmers through DBT for on-farm and off-farm organic inputs, he said during Question Hour.

The minister said financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh per cluster of 1,000 hectares for three years is provided for value addition and infrastructure creation.

Under MOVCDNER, a sum of Rs 46,575 per hectare for three years is provided for creation of FPOs, support to farmers for organic inputs, quality seeds and planting material and training, hand holding and certification.

Choudhary said need-based assistance is provided for post harvest infrastructure and value addition up to maximum limit of Rs 600 lakh for integrated processing unit, Rs 37.50 lakh for integrated pack house, Rs 18.75 lakh each for refrigerated vehicle and cold store components, Rs 10.0 lakh for collection, aggregation, grading and custom hiring centre and Rs 6.0 lakh for four wheeler and transportation.