Gujarat farmers intensify stir for eight-hour power

By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government is facing farmers’ ire over supply of electricity. Opposition Congress and AAP have been agitating against the BJP government for the last four days demanding adequate power to farmers. Adding fuel to the agitation, the RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Kishan Sangh (BKS) has warned the state government of launching a fierce agitation if the latter failed to provide eight hours of electricity to the farmers. To pacify the Sangh outfit, the state energy minister has invited its leaders to discuss the issue.

In the last four days Congress MLAs have been raising the issue of inadequate power supply to farmers in Gujarat Assembly. Former Gujarat Congress president and MLA Amit Chavda said, “The BJP government has failed to provide adequate electricity to farmers.”

Energy minister Kanu Desai had said farmers will get six hours of power. “Electricity will be provided for more than six hours after a week. Electricity will be provided to farmers by cutting the supply to industries if required.” he said two days ago.

Farmer leader Darshan Nayak rejected the government’s assurance and said, “While the BJP government makes tall claims that farmers are getting enough electricity, it is a fact that most of the farmers in Gujarat are not getting adequate electricity for irrigation purposes.”