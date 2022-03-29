STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat farmers intensify stir for eight-hour power

In the last four days Congress MLAs have been raising the issue of inadequate power supply to farmers in Gujarat Assembly.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress unit president Amit Chavda

Gujarat Congress unit president Amit Chavda (Twitter Image)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat government is facing farmers’ ire over supply of electricity. Opposition Congress and AAP have been agitating against the BJP government for the last four days demanding adequate power to farmers. Adding fuel to the agitation, the RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Kishan Sangh (BKS) has warned the state government of launching a fierce agitation if the latter failed to provide eight hours of electricity to the farmers. To pacify the Sangh outfit, the state energy minister has invited its leaders to discuss the issue.

In the last four days Congress MLAs have been raising the issue of inadequate power supply to farmers in Gujarat Assembly. Former Gujarat Congress president and MLA Amit Chavda said, “The BJP government has failed to provide adequate electricity to farmers.”

Energy minister Kanu Desai had said farmers will get six hours of power. “Electricity will be provided for more than six hours after a week. Electricity will be provided to farmers by cutting the supply to industries if required.” he said two days ago.

Farmer leader Darshan Nayak rejected the government’s assurance and said, “While the BJP government makes tall claims that farmers are getting enough electricity, it is a fact that most of the farmers in Gujarat are not getting adequate electricity for irrigation purposes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Chavda Farmers Farmers strike BKS BJP
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp