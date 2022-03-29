Historic: Assam and Meghalaya resolve border dispute in six areas, Shah congratulates both sides

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday resolved their 50-year-old boundary dispute in six of the 12 areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed a historic agreement in this regard in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The six areas are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra – falling under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts of Assam.

Earlier, Assam and Meghalaya constituted three regional committees each and based on their recommendations, the two states prepared a draft resolution. According to the draft resolution, 18.51 sq km of the disputed 36.79 sq km of land in the six areas will go to Assam and the remaining 18.28 sq km to Meghalaya.

Shah said 70% of the interstate border had now become dispute-free with the signing of the agreement.

“I am happy that an agreement has been signed in six of the 12 areas of differences. I can say 70% of the border is now free from the dispute,” he said.

“We will resolve the problem in the six other areas in the near future. I congratulate both sides on behalf of Modiji and the government of India,” he said.

Taking note of the political will shown by Sarma and Sangma, he was confident the Northeast could be made interstate boundary dispute-free by talking to the other states. Assam has boundary disputes also with Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam CM described it as a historic occasion.

“A historic occasion for people of Assam & Meghalaya as I signed MoU with Shri @SangmaConrad ji in the presence of Adarniya Griha Mantri @AmitShah ji to resolve the 50-year-old boundary issue in 6 areas of difference,” he tweeted.

He said the two states were confident they could resolve the disputes in the remaining six areas soon.

Sangma wrote, “History is made today with #Meghalaya & Assam signing the agreement to officially resolve the 6 out of 12 areas of differences. Thank Hon’ble PM, Sh. @narendramodi ji & Hon’ble HM, Sh. @AmitShah ji for their guidance in achieving this feat.”

He said the border solution was the result of teamwork by the two state governments. He thanked Sarma for working together with Meghalaya government to achieve the milestone for both states.