ICMR study has shown rise in antibodies post Covaxin booster dose: MoS Health tells RS

International data available on booster doses of AstraZeneca and Covishield suggests a three- to four-fold increase in antibody levels after their administration, Pawar said in a written reply.

Published: 29th March 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An ICMR study to examine the effect of Covaxin's booster dose has shown an increase in the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Data required for suggesting mixing of COVID-19 vaccine, says Government

"A study has been conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to examine the effect of booster dose of Covaxin which shows increase in the levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after the booster dose," Pawar stated.

As per the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), precaution dose is administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 years and above since January 10,2022, she said. As on March 24, 2022, 2.21 crore precaution doses against COVID-19 have been administered.

