STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian student Harjot Singh who was shot in Kyiv discharged from hospital

"Our financial condition is not very well. We urge the Indian government to help us in my brother's further treatment," his brother Prabhjot said.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian student Harjot Singh was injured in firing in Kyiv in February.

Indian student Harjot Singh was injured in firing in Kyiv in February.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Harjot Singh, who was shot multiple times in Ukraine's capital Kyiv last month while fleeing the war-torn country, has been discharged from the Army hospital here.

His condition is now stable, his brother Prabhjot said on Tuesday.

"He (Harjot) was discharged yesterday. He is doing fine but it will take time for him to recover properly," Prabhjot told PTI.

Harjot's family has also sought financial help from the government for his treatment.

"Our financial condition is not very well. We urge the Indian government to help us in my brother's further treatment," Prabhjot said.

Harjot was brought back to India on a special Indian Air Force flight on March 7.

Amid the fierce Russian military offensive, the 31-year-old Indian student, along with his two friends, had boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv.

He was shot four times, including in his chest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harjot Singh Kyiv Ukraine
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp