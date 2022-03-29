Kashmir sees 1.63 lakh tourist arrivals in 2 months

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The picturesque Kashmir Valley has received over 1.63 lakh visitors, including foreigners, in the first two months of this year, cheering tourism stakeholders who are expecting a bumper season this year. The footfall is much higher than the same period in 2021, when only 45,000 tourists had visited.

The opening of Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, which signals the arrivals of spring, is an additional attraction. Other destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg are also attracting a large number of tourists. According to official statistics, the 1,62,664 domestic travellers and 490 foreigners visited Kashmir in January and February.

Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation president Abdul Wahid said since the examinations have ended and the Covid situation has improved, people from across the country are coming to Kashmir. Wahid said hotels across the Valley are witnessing 80-90 per cent occupancy.

J&K Tourism Alliance chairman and Houseboat Association vice-president Manzoor Pakhtoon said the signs are encouraging. “Kashmir was the first in the country where the tourism industry religiously followed Covid SOP and it had a positive impact. Besides, the promotion campaign by the tourism department has also played its part,” he said.

Manzoor, however, said it needs to be seen whether the opening up of international tourist destinations and resumption of international flights would have any impact on tourist inflow to the Valley. However, a tourism stakesaid opening up of international tourist destinations may play spoilsport. “Hoteliers are charging exorbitant rates. The government needs to rein them in and fix the rates,” he said.