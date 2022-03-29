STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lavrov visit: Oil payment system may figure in talks

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit India this week amid Russia’s isolation by the West over the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File | AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit India this week amid Russia’s isolation by the West over the ongoing war against Ukraine.  The focus of the visit is expected to be discussions on a payment system for India’s procurement of oil and military hardware from Russia. 

Lavrov’s visit comes days after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s unscheduled visit to New Delhi. It is learnt that Lavrov will arrive here after concluding a two-day visit to China. It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. There has been no official word on the visit by either side.

India is likely to import nearly 10 million tonnes of crude oil from Russia at a discount of $20 per barrel. The state-run oil companies have committed to buy 6 million tonnes while private firms are negotiating for importing 4 million tonnes. 

It is understood that India is working on a rupee-rouble exchange, which would allow it and Russia to carry out financial operations by bypassing the US dollar. The Centre is working on a proposal to permit five nationalised Indian banks to engage in the rouble trade.

“It may be a diplomatic tight-rope for India as it has favourable relations with US too, but with the increase in crude price globally this is a viable option for India as it does not want to burden the consumers with a steep hike in the cost of fuel,” say sources.

The Ministry of External Affairs, on the issue of India importing oil from Russia, had said that many European nations were still buying oil from Russia, so India wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine India Wang Yi China Sergey Lavrov
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp