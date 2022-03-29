STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mann announces ration delivery at doorstep

Centre obstructed the scheme in Delhi but an idea whose time has come cannot be stopped, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 29th March 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that people in the state would no longer have to stand in queues to get ration as it would be delivered at their doorstep.  “The AAP government has decided to start the doorstep delivery of ration scheme. Under the scheme, good quality ration items will be delivered at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps and no one will now need to stand in queues or leave his work for this,” Mann said.

“Our officers will make a phone call to the beneficiaries and ration will be delivered at their homes as per their convenience and availability,” he said. Soon after, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP-led Central government had stopped his government from implementing ‘Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojna’, but cannot do the same in Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party stormed into power after the recent elections. It was an idea whose time has come and citizens in others states too will “start demanding” doorstep delivery of ration, Kejriwal said.

“We will deliver ration to the doorstep of every poor family in Punjab, the ripple effect of which will echo across the country. We had made full preparations to implement the scheme in Delhi, but the ruling party at the Centre kept putting roadblocks. The whole country will watch the scheme run successfully and demand it be implemented in every state,” said Kejriwal in a virtual press conference in the national capital.

The plan for doorstep delivery of ration scheme was first conceived by the AAP and has been in the works since 2015, when it came to power in Delhi. But, the plan ran into a hurdle with the Centre and could not be implemented so far in the national capital.  

“Is it fair that even after 75 years of Independence a poor man has to stand in long queues just to put food in his house while someone can order a pizza or groceries on call? There’s a saying, ‘you cannot stop an idea, whose time has come’. The idea is here, and its time is now,” Kejriwal said. 

The Delhi BJP unit reacting sharply against Kejriwal’s allegations. Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was “regrettable” that the AAP chief tried to “mislead” the people on the issue.

‘Centre never prevented Delhi govt’s ration scheme’

“The Centre has never stopped Delhi from implementing doorstep delivery of ration, it has just asked it to buy its on ration and distribute it as it wants,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor. He said that CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to use the ration given by the Centre under doorstep scheme while this ration given under National Food Security Act can be distributed through PDS system to beneficiaries of one nation one ration card scheme.

Kejriwal, however, accused the ruling party of stalling most of the AAP government’s schemes in Delhi, including mohalla clinics, which he said initially couldn’t take off for two years, but the city government kept at it and got it implemented. The CCTV project was also stalled by the Centre, so were the works related to schools and hospital, the Delhi CM alleged. “For last 75 years, people of this country have been obstructed when they have been wanting to move forward and grow and prosper,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ration AAP
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp