STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No stigma attached to ex-TERI chief R K Pachauri due to sexual harassment case, says court

Pachauri died in February 2020 while his revision petition against an order to put him on trial in the case was pending before a court.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former TERI Director General RK Pachauri was accused of sexual harassment by a woman employee. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has said that there can be no stigma attached to former TERI chief R K Pachauri due to an alleged sexual harassment case since the prosecution could not prove its case while he was alive.

Pachauri died in February 2020 while his revision petition against an order to put him on trial in the case was pending before a court.

The case was abated after his death.

Special Judge Mohinder Virat made the observation while dismissing a plea by Pachauri's son through advocate Ashish Dixit, who had sought a decision on his father's petition "on merits just to remove the stigma of this present criminal case on the deceased revisionist."

The court said the application filed by Pachauri's son was not maintainable.

"In the present case, the revisionist had died before conclusion of the trial against him. As such the prosecution could not prove its case qua the accused herein. Hence, there can be no stigma on the deceased Dr R K Pachauri in the given set of circumstances," the court said.

Environmentalist Pachauri, a former TERI chief under whose chairmanship the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, passed away on February 13, 2020 after a prolonged cardiac ailment.

He was 79.

Police had filed an FIR against Pachauri on charges of sexual harassment under sections 354, 354(a), 354(d) (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Lodhi Colony Police Station, on a complaint filed against him by a former woman research analyst.

He was granted anticipatory bail by the trial court on March 21, 2015.

Police later filed a charge sheet in the case against him before the court for the alleged offences under several sections including 354 (outraging woman's modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R K Pachauri sexual harassment
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp