PM Modi asks BJP MPs to highlight welfare measures in fortnight dedicated to 'social justice'

Modi asked party MPs to reach out to people, especially the disadvantaged sections of society like Scheduled Castes, to highlight various government programmes for their welfare.

Published: 29th March 2022 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP MPs on Tuesday to undertake various programmes as part of "samajik nyay pakhwada" (fortnight dedicated to social justice) from its foundation day on April 6, and also asserted that it is the only ruling party which has recognised contributions of every prime minister by building a museum to honour them.

With the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, falling on April 14, Modi at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting asked party MPs to reach out to people, especially the disadvantaged sections of society like Scheduled Castes, to highlight various government programmes for their welfare.

Quoting him, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters that Modi asked parliamentarians to work to spread awareness about the central government's welfare schemes for housing, nutrition and free grains among others.

With a museum dedicated to all former prime ministers of India set to be inaugurated on April 14, Modi noted his address from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 in which he had lauded their contributions.

"He said we are the only ones to have acknowledged former prime ministers' contributions irrespective of the party they came from," a BJP MP said.

The BJP has often accused the Congress, which has ruled the country for much of the period since Independence, of glorifying the prime ministers from its ruling Nehru-Gandhi family while ignoring others.

"This is essentially democratisation of national recognition and articulation of popular gratitude towards all of our former prime ministers," BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said.

That the museum is being inaugurated on Ambedkar's birth anniversary is a recognition of the democratic architecture he bequeathed to the country, another party leader said, referring to Modi's speech.

Modi also noted that the birth anniversary of noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule falls on April 11.

An exhibition on the movement for India's Independence was also held at Ambedkar International Centre, the meeting's venue, where Modi arrived earlier than its scheduled beginning.

The prime minister asked them to hold different measures to help people during the fortnight. He suggested that MNREGA funds can be utilised to build ponds in dedication to the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

