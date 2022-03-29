STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM says Matua guru's teachings important to override attempts to divide society

Published: 29th March 2022 11:13 PM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to the Matua community's spiritual guru Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and said his teachings and principles are of immense importance in present times when attempts are being made to divide the society based on language and region.

Modi, without naming anyone, said it is a democratic right to participate in political activities, but the use of intimidation and violence against political opponents is a "violation of democratic rights".

Matua is a backward Hindu community, a section of which is demanding implementation of the CAA.

"The teachings of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur becomes more important when we witness violence because of self-interest, and attempts to divide society on the basis of language and region," he said while virtually addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district.

He said everybody must oppose the mentality of violence, anarchy anywhere in society.

