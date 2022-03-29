STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha committee recommendations to CBI to reduce cases pendency

The committee has also desired to know how many cases investigated by CBI have been stayed by the Courts.

Published: 29th March 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned over pendency of over 1000 cases for investigation in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the highly-powered Rajya Sabha Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by former deputy CM of Bihar and now BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, has stated in its report that the pendency of cases can be reduced through taking proper care of manpower requirements in the CBI.

 “The committee therefore recommends the government to undertake Cadre Restructuring of CBI at the earliest”, the report has stated. The committee in its report has also stated “delayed justice is no justice at all and cases cannot linger on without a definite closure for decades”.

 By the way, the CBI has recently itself admitted that more than 100 high-value cases of bank frauds were awaiting general consent from state government for investigation as many states(in total nine states) have not given their consent for a CBI probe into those cases.

 As per the committee report, 72 vigilance cases are still pending for want of sanction for prosecution of accused for last many months.  The Committee report has also mentioned the overall sanctioned strength of CBI stating that out of a total sanctioned strength of 7,273, the in-position strength of CBI is only 5,740.

It has suggested for manpower strengthening, adding that the CBI in a written reply itself has admitted the pendency of a total of 1025 cases for investigation with it and out of them 66 cases are pending for more than 5 years as on 31 January in 2022.

The committee, headed by Sushil Kumar Modi, has further recommend that the CBI should also make efforts to reduce its dependency on the deputation and strive to recruit permanent staff at least up to the rank of deputy SPs.  The committee through its report ahs categorically recommends that the CBI may also prepare a “roadmap” for disposals of cases pending with them and inform the Committee accordingly.

Besides all this, the Committee has also desired to have details on the case pending with CBI year-wise. “The number cases pending for trials, the number of cases pending for investigation the percentage of conviction in the cases investigated by CBI, and other details have also been sought from by the committee from the CBI.

The committee has also desired to know how many cases investigated by CBI have been stayed by the Courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Rajya Sabha BJP Investigation Law and Justice
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp