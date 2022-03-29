STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakesh Tikait launches dharna over arrest of BKU members; calls it off after talks with officials

Ten activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) were arrested after a clash at the district hospital Muzaffarnagar on Monday night.

Published: 29th March 2022 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait launched a dharna on Tuesday after the arrest of his group members, but called it off later following talks with the district authorities here on Tuesday.

Protesting at the Kotwali police station here since Tuesday morning, Tikait demanded their immediate release, alleging that they had been falsely implicated in the case.

Later in the day, he withdrew the dharna after Additional District Magistrate Narendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya reached the spot and requested him to call it off.

Meanwhile, the police produced the 10 arrested people to court, following which Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar Jatav sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to medical officer of the district hospital, Dr Baburam, people belonging to two groups had arrived at the facility on Monday.

While one group was being medically examined, the BKU activists began demanding the examination of the other group, leading to a clash, Dr Baburam said.

Tikait, who is also the BKU's national spokesperson, told reporters that the district authorities wanted to suppress his outfit by falsely implicating the activists.

