Ranchi Diary

IMD’s Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued an alert of heat wave in Jharkhand for three days from Tuesday.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Heat wave alert, dry spell forecast for state
IMD’s Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued an alert of heat wave in Jharkhand for three days from Tuesday. The weather department has predicted a dry spell in Jharkhand with the maximum temperature climbing up by 3 to 4 degrees above normal in many parts from Tuesday, especially north-western and southern Jharkhand including Jamshedpur and Daltongunj. According to IMD, heat wave condition would prevail in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra and Latehar on Tuesday, while on the next day on Wednesday, heat wave condition would prevail in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, 
West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum.

State to promote mixed tree plantation on forest land
The forest, environment and climate change department of the Jharkhand government has planned to grow and promote Minor Forest Produce (MFP) yielding trees such as arjun, palash, gooseberry, semal, aasan, karam trees, etc in forest lands across Jharkhand in 2022-23. According to forest officials, the population living near the forests can derive benefits from these trees in the coming decade as forest land is precious resource which should be utilised judiciously. They also informed that the plan is to cover 3,000 hectares of forest land all across Jharkhand with these trees. Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) will allot a sum of around `40 crore for plantation of MFP trees.

CCTVs at Deoghar temple for better vigil
CCTV cameras will keep a close watch on the devotees coming to Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar. Nearly 80 cameras have been installed at various strategic locations in and around the temple, from which all devotees will be observed. In addition, a head counting system machine has also been deployed. A head counting machine will help determine the exact number of devotees who enter the ‘garbhagrih’. It will allow the administration to know how many shighra darshanam coupons are used by devotees. Besides, security guards are now issued with walkie-talkies. 

Expedite hotel ownership transfer: State to Centre
The Jharkhand government has urged Centre to complete the process of transferring the ownership of the iconic Hotel Ashok in Ranchi at the earliest. According to officials, the transfer of the ownership is pending for more than 15 months. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on November 24, 2020 had signed an agreement with the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) to transfer its 51 per cent stake in the hotel for `10 crore. Of that, `6 crore was for purchasing 25,000 shares and `4 crore for liabilities. ITDC owns 51 per cent stake in the hotel, while Bihar Tourism holds 36.5 per cent and the rest 12.5 per cent is with JTDC.

