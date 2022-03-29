Statistics contradict Assam govt's claims on law and order, abductions and cybercrimes rise

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government’s claims of an improved law and order situation in the state have suffered a dent as statistics indicate a rise in abduction and cybercrime cases in the last six years.

The state under the BJP has recorded more cases of crime when compared with those under the previous Congress government, albeit in a longer period.

Altogether 1,19,800 cases of crime were registered in the state in the past six years (till February 28, 2022) under the BJP compared to 85,224 cases recorded during the last term (2011-March 2016) of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi of the Congress.

The figures were shared by the state government in the Assembly on Monday.

Guwahati – the gateway to the Northeast – had registered 18,666 cases of crime during Gogoi’s last term. Over the next six years under the BJP-led coalition government, 31,005 cases were registered.

Incidents of abduction and cybercrime increased substantially in the past six years. The Congress government had recorded 22,635 cases of abduction as against 34,283 cases by the BJP government.

Similarly, 1,467 cases of cybercrime were registered during 2011-16 as against 10,651 during 2016-2022 (till February)

The BJP government, however, performed better in reining in cases of pickpocketing, murder, killing due to superstitious beliefs, robbery etc.

The state government said adequate measures had been put in place to combat crime. The government said it was working with NGOs and other stakeholders in creating awareness, particularly on cybercrime.

Meanwhile, only one MP and two MLAs have given up their personal security officers (PSOs).

In a message against VIP culture, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier called upon the leaders of his party, BJP, to give up PSOs. He had stated it was a Congress culture to keep PSOs.

According to official figures, altogether 863 PSOs are attached to 315 politicians, including MPs, ministers, MLAs. Similarly, 306 PSOs are with 184 government officers, 102 with 73 businessmen and 54 with former insurgent leaders.

Fact file

Congress – 2011 till March 2016

BJP – 2016 April till 2022 February

Theft – 42,410 (Congress), 63,111 (BJP)

Robbery – 1,303 (Congress), 1,048 (BJP)

Rape – 8,629 (Congress), 9,638 (BJP)

Abduction – 22,635 (Congress), 34,283 (BJP)

Bank heist – 2 (Congress), 7 (BJP)

Pickpocketing – 61 (Congress), 52 (BJP)

Murder – 6,453 (Congress), 6,192 (BJP)

Killing due to superstitious beliefs – 48 (Congress), 29 (BJP)

Fraud – 3,683 (Congress), 5,440 (BJP)