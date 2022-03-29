Take iphones back: Rajasthan Speaker to MLAs

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a new twist in the iPhone controversy in the Rajasthan Assembly, speaker C P Joshi has now asked all MLAs who had returned the smartphones allotted to them by the House to accept them back immediately.

The iPhones were distributed to all 200 MLAs of the assembly – including those from the BJP – when the state budget was presented last month. Later, the BJP had objected to it and asked all MLAs to return the iPhones.

C P Joshi directed the members of the opposition to immediately take the expensive gadgets allotted by the assembly and use them. He said that it was only at the request of the assembly administration that the state government had given these mobiles to the legislators to make them more dynamic in the assembly proceedings. He made it clear that by not taking the phone, the MLAs would be deprived of the paperless functioning of the Assembly.