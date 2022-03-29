STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Take iphones back: Rajasthan Speaker to MLAs

C P Joshi directed the members of the opposition to immediately take the expensive gadgets allotted by the assembly and use them.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In a new twist in the iPhone controversy in the Rajasthan Assembly, speaker C P Joshi has now asked all MLAs who had returned the smartphones allotted to them by the House to accept them back immediately. 

The iPhones were distributed to all 200 MLAs of the assembly – including those from the BJP – when the state budget was presented last month. Later, the BJP had objected to it and asked all MLAs to return the iPhones.

C P Joshi directed the members of the opposition to immediately take the expensive gadgets allotted by the assembly and use them. He said that it was only at the request of the assembly administration that the state government had given these mobiles to the legislators to make them more dynamic in the assembly proceedings. He made it clear that by not taking the phone, the MLAs would be deprived of the paperless functioning of the Assembly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan CP Joshi MLAs BJP iPhones
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp