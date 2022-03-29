STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIP chief ousted from Nitish cabinet

Published: 29th March 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani (Photo | ANI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The fate of Mukesh Sahani, founding chief of the Vikassheel Inassan Party (VIP), has finally been sealed. He was sacked from the council of ministers on Monday after the governor Phagu Chauhan approved the recommendation of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the same.

Sahani was appointed minister for animal husbandry and fisheries resources after being nominated as a member of legislative council (MLC) from its ally, BJP, quota in 2020. He remained as minister for 469 days. He was included in the cabinet despite losing in the assembly election held in October-November in 2020.

The trouble for Sahani, however, does not end here. Highly placed sources said a detailed investigation would be conducted by an investigating agency into the works of the department held by Sahani. Complaints of financial irregularities in execution of schemes were received earlier. However, they remained under wraps for obvious reasons.

The BJP Rajya Sabha member Vivek Thakur hinted at a probe likely to be conducted into the animal husbandry and fisheries resources department’s works during the tenure of the VIP chief. “We have substantial evidence to prove the charges levelled against the minister,” the leader told the media last week. Sahani’s decision to expand his party, which he had formed in 2015, proved fatal for his political career.

