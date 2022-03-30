STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asansol bypoll: EC bars TMC legislator from campaigning for 7 days for threatening voters

The action has been taken on the complaint made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after his video threatening the voters of Asansol went viral

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has barred Trinamool Congress legislator Narendranath Chakraborty from campaigning for seven days for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after he reportedly issued a threat to voters.

Censuring the MLA, the Election Commission on Tuesday issued orders prohibiting him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with the ongoing by-election for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal for a week.

He has been barred from campaigning for seven days from 10 am on March 30 till 8 pm on April 6 for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code after he allegedly issued threats to voters.

The action has been taken on the complaint made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after his video threatening the voters of Asansol went viral.

In the video, he can be seen reportedly asking the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters to not come out of their houses on the day of polls, as it would be assumed that they are voting for the BJP.

The Pandabeswar legislator in an interim response to the poll body has denied the allegations.

The bypoll in the Asansol constituency is on April 12.

