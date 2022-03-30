Chhattisgarh Congress govt in quest of ‘date of birth’ of Lord Ram’s mother

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government now aims to bring to light the date of birth of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram, and has sought help from historians, experts besides the religious gurus to trace out and arrive at a consensus.

Chhattisgarh happens to be the birthplace of Kaushalya whose only temple in the country is at Chandkhuri, 30 km from Raipur. In October last year, the state government renovated the magnificent ‘Mata Kaushalya’ temple under the ambitious project ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reiterated his wish in a recent event organised by Sarv Brahmin Samaj and urged the experts, historians and religious seers to carry out extensive research to find the origin that should come close to corroborating the date of birth of Mata Kausalya. The CM has pledged to extend the state government’s support to accomplish the mission.

After the consensus emerges among experts and spiritual leaders, the Congress government will go ahead to celebrate the birthday of Mata Kaushalya as an ‘Utsav’ (festival). It is believed Kaushalya was the princess of South Kosala—the same region now called Chhattisgarh.

So far there is no description regarding any specific day with reference to the birth of Mata Kaushalya found in any religious scriptures or legend tales associated with the account of Lord Ram. The government believes there might be some citations throwing light on the occasion of birth of Kaushalya in the religious or mythological scriptures.

On the behest of the Bhupesh Baghel government, the initiative earlier began by Raipur-based Dudhadhari Math which announced a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh in 2019 for the most precise research finding confirming the date of birth. The Math then had invited corroborating details but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plan could not proceed further.

“Lord Ram’s maternal home Chandakhuri will become as reverent and imposing as any place in mythological tales. Chhattisgarh has a glorious past associated with Ramayana. We envisioned Ram-Rajya, where there is equality, compassion and brotherhood”, said the CM.

The opposition BJP dubbed the move as an attempt to erase from the minds of people regarding the party’s previous stand that questioned the existence of Lord Ram.