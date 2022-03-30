STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders meet Rahul to discuss restructuring of party's Goa unit post polls defeat

Party sources said the leaders have discussed the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party leader in the new Goa Assembly.

Published: 30th March 2022 08:53 PM

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram and AICC in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence here on Wednesday and are learnt to have discussed the restructuring of the organisation.

The Congress failed to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-held Assembly polls in the coastal state.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi had asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs in the five states that went to polls, including Goa, to tender their resignations.

The party is set to revamp its Goa unit and appoint a new president to it after Girish Chodankar resigned.

Comments

