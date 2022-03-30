STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress MP for law to restrict guests at marriage function, raises issue in Parliament

Published: 30th March 2022 09:33 PM

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Gill on Wednesday asked the government to bring in a law to restrict the number of guests and also the lavish feasts served at marriage functions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gill said that it is necessary to remove the wastage of money during weddings.

Citing an example, he claimed that in some marriage functions, the guests are served as many as 289 items and the cost is 2,500 per plate.

He stressed that the government should frame a law that should restrict guests to 50 each from the groom's and the bride's side and food items served should not be more than 11.

To this, Speaker Om Birla said the members should lead by example to bring change.

"We as MPs, as people's representatives, start doing it, the country would follow," he said.

Gill further claimed that such a law is there in Pakistan.

"For this, law is not required but willpower is needed," Birla quipped.

