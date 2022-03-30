Congress yet to choose legislative party leader even as Goa Assembly session begins

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The newly constituted Goa Assembly on Tuesday elected BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar as Speaker on the first day of the budget session, but the Congress failed to choose its legislature party leader. So, there was no Leader of Opposition on the first day of the assembly session.

Sources in the Congress said the state unit and elected MLAs had agreed on Digambar Kamat's name as leader of the party in the assembly, but the high command had not yet given its approval. "We have given the names but it has not been finalised. Former chief minister Digambar Kamat was hurriedly called to Delhi on Monday by the Congress leadership to finalise the name of the Leader of Opposition. There is the possibility that the name will be declared on Tuesday late night or Wednesday," said a senior Congress leader.

"The name of Michael Lobo is also douing the rounds for the LoP while some are pitching for a fresh face to lead the party in the assembly. The Congress high command is discussing with various leaders before finalising the name," said another source.

The Congress won 11 seats in the recent polls while the BJP bagged 20. Earlier, the Congress had criticised the BJP for delaying the selection of the chief minister.