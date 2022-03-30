Create supernumerary seats for children who lost parents during Covid pandemic, UGC to universities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice chancellors of all varsities asking them to create supernumerary seats for children who have lost their parents during the Covid pandemic.

It said the Ministry of Women and Child Development is identifying these children from across the country so that all possible support is extended to them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced comprehensive support for children who have lost both parents during the COVID pandemic. Accordingly, the government has launched PM CARES for children scheme. The Ministry of Women and Child Development with active support from District Magistrates of all states and UTs are identifying these children, so that all possible support can be extended to them," the UGC said in the letter to VCs.

"These children will be issued PM CARES for Children Scheme, 2021 Certificate by the Ministry.

In view of this, all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are advised to create supernumerary seats to accommodate such children to pursue their higher education, whenever they become eligible," the letter added.

On Tuesday, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had announced that polytechnics affiliated to it will have to reserve two seats in every course from the upcoming 2022-23 academic session for applicants orphaned by COVID-19, who are covered under the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

The new clause has been added to the revised approval process norms of AICTE for 2022-23 that was released on Tuesday.

Of the 8,973 applications received for support under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme, as many as 4,302 children who were orphaned during the pandemic have been approved as eligible for benefits, the government had informed Parliament on March 16.