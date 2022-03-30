Fifteen indigenous Light Combat Helicopters to be procured by Indian Army, Air Force

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant move towards inducting indigenously manufactured combat platforms in the Armed Forces, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Limited Series Production (LSP) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These helicopters will be for the Indian Army and Air Force.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, “The CCS has approved procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore and sanctioned infrastructure worth Rs 377 crore.” Ten LCH will be for the IAF and five for the Army.

“LCH-LSP is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state of the art modern combat helicopter containing approximately 45% indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55% for SP Version,” the Ministry added.

“These are India’s first pure attack helicopters being made in India. These have tandem sitting which streamlines the design to achieve speed and maneuverability,” explained an Air Force officer. “They have been specifically designed to meet the high altitude requirements of the forces,” he added.

“This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability,” said the MoD. "It can perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), against slow moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces,” it added. It would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, the MoD said.

State of the art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced Visual, Aural, Radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated in LCH for deployment in combat roles catering to emerging needs for the next 3 to 4 decades.

Several key aviation technologies like glass cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised. The future series production version will consist of more modern and indigenous systems.

“India is continuously growing in its capability to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting edge technologies and systems in the defence sector,” said the Ministry. “The manufacturing of LCH by HAL will give a further push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost indigenisation of defence production and the defence industry in the country,” it added.

Production of LCH will reduce import dependence for combat helicopters in the country. Light Combat Helicopters are already in the import embargo list. With versatile features built in for combat missions, LCH also has export capability.