Hate Speech: Chhattisgarh cops file a 50-page challan against Seer Kalicharan

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Raipur police has finally filed a 50-page challan against the controversial Seer Kalicharan in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CGM), a police officer said on Wednesday.

The police have been investigating the case against the religious guru who is in Raipur central jail for the last 91 days, for his alleged defamatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and admiring his assassin Nathuram Godse. The Hindu priest from Maharashtra also justified the act of killing Gandhi from the stage of Dharam Sansad organised in Chhattisgarh capital on December 26 last year.

After an FIR was lodged against Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur, the state police arrested him from a lodge in Khajuraho (MP).

The Raipur police had slapped IPC Section 124-A (sedition), 153A (creating enmity between two groups), 295A (deliberate malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(b) (cause, fear or alarm to the public) against the Seer.