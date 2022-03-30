STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India logs 1,233 fresh cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths reported

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent.

Published: 30th March 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

An health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station in Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 1,233 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,23,215, while the active cases dipped to 14,704, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,101 with 31 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 674 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

