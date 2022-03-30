STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Infightings helped AAP': Congress MP lashes out at party for Punjab defeat

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu also alleged that Delhi funds were misused for AAP's advertisements in Punjab.

Published: 30th March 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday said that AAP came to power in Punjab because of his party's "infighting and mistakes" and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's party had misused Delhi's funds for advertisements.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations of the national capital, Bittu said "there is nothing" in the AAP model of development as its schools and hospitals are funded by the Centre.

"It is because of the Centre's mercy and funding, schools, colleges and hospitals are running in the national capital. Otherwise, what is there in the AAP model? And if their schools are so good, why do AAP MPs move around with their coupons for central school admission," Bittu said.

The MP from Punjab, where Congress suffered defeat in the recent assembly polls, said,"The AAP came to Punjab because of our mistakes and infighting."

"It was not the choice of the people. And now people are saying the bill has been brought to postpone civic polls. Why weren't the Punjab elections postponed. AAP was winning there."

He alleged that Delhi funds were misused for AAP's advertisements in Punjab.

"And now funds from Punjab will be used for advertisements in Gujarat," he claimed and demanded an inquiry into the misuse of government funds.

He said AAP will be "exposed" in six months in Punjab.

