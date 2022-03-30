STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata Diary: All that is happenign in the 'City of Joy'

Close to 98 per cent students of IIT Kharagpur, most of whom are present on the campus, have now expressed desire to write the end-semester exams online, said an official.

Published: 30th March 2022

Victoria Memorial

Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata. (Representational photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Close to 98 per cent students of IIT Kharagpur, most of whom are present on the campus, have now expressed desire to write the end-semester exams online, said an official. Last week after the institute gave the students, other than those in undergraduate first year, option to choose how they would like to write the end-semester exams following protests over forcing students to write the exams online.

A total of 7,899 out of 8,069 said they would write the exams online. The IIT decided to give the option after  after an open-house session between institute director V K Tewari and 8,000 odd students on March 21, over the protests which the IIT witnessed.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, BRO ink deal for strategic bridges

To further its strides in facilitating road development in difficult terrains in India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, (GRSE) has signed an MoU with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the fabrication, supply, erection and launching of first-of-its-kind,  double-lane Class 70 modular steel bridges in border areas.

The two year contract worth Rs 65 crore was inked by the Director General of the BRO, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary and Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), officiating chairman & managing director, of the Miniratna Category 1 Defence PSU.

These bridges have been designed in-house by GRSE & all components have been manufactured with 100 per cent indigenous raw materials, in line with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

254 cancer beds inaugurated at Tata Medical Center

Kolkata got 254 new cancer beds at the Tata Medical Center in Rajarhat on Saturday. The beds, a percentage of which is reserved for underprivileged patients, are in the Tata Medical Center Phase-II. Indian Oil Corporation is also a part of the second phase development of the hospital.

Tens of thousands of cancer patients from Bengal go to other states for treatment because Kolkata does not have enough cancer beds and facilities. Data by the ICMR-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research suggest that in 2020 alone 1.08 lakh new cancer cases were reported in Bengal.

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation​ to survey for illegal billboards

Officials will identify illegal billboards in a survey to be carried out across Salt Lake, places off the VIP Road and parts of Rajarhat to, said sources at the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. The recently passed budget of the civic body has set a target to mop up around Rs 65 lakh in revenue from outdoor advertisements.

"These are high visibility areas but our revenue from the billboards from these places has been low. We want to change this," said an official of the civic body. Once the survey is over, notices will be sent to billboard owners who have not been paying tax.

