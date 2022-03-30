STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maldhari community opposes bill on stray cattle, threatens to disrupt milk supply across Gujarat

Leaders of the community have warned that if the proposed law is passed, they would disrupt milk supply across the state and boycott the Assembly elections

Published: 30th March 2022 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

The stray cattle occupy the entire road, resulting in congestion and accidents.

For representational purposes

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

The Gujarat government's move to introduce a bill on stray cattle in the state Assembly on March 31 has drawn the ire of the Maldhari (pastoralists) community. Leaders of the community have warned that if the proposed law is passed, they would disrupt milk supply across the state and boycott the Assembly elections.

After the agitation of tribals on the issue of Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project, the agitation of farmers on the issue of electricity and the agitation of youth and Congress on the issue of paper leak, now the Maldhari community is set to launch a protest.

Leaders of the community had submitted memorandums to various district collectorates across the state to repeal the bill. The proposed law has made a licence mandatory for the community. Also, if a cow is caught roaming on public roads, its owner is liable to one-year imprisonment and a fine, which is not appropriate, they said.

Community leaders said they will call all the legislators of the state and ask them to vote against this proposed bill. A protest rally in Saurashtra Kutch will be organised in Raiya area of Rajkot soon.

While the Maldhari community is protesting all over Gujarat, the president of Gujarat Bharwad (Gadaria) Samaj Vijay Bharwad said, "It is not appropriate to protest before the bill comes. First, they have to understand the provisions of the bill, they have to understand how the bill will be implemented in cities and villages."

The Urban Development Department has drafted the law after the Gujarat High Court slammed it. Strict provisions have been made in the law for pastoralists keeping cattle in urban areas. They will have to get a licence to keep cattle in urban areas within 90 days of the new law coming into force. All livestock kept by the breeders will have to be tagged within 15 days of getting the licence. For this, the local authority of the city will appoint a licensed inspector. In addition, hay cannot be sold in urban areas except in designated places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maldhari Stray cattle
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp