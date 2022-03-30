Maldhari community opposes bill on stray cattle, threatens to disrupt milk supply across Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

The Gujarat government's move to introduce a bill on stray cattle in the state Assembly on March 31 has drawn the ire of the Maldhari (pastoralists) community. Leaders of the community have warned that if the proposed law is passed, they would disrupt milk supply across the state and boycott the Assembly elections.

After the agitation of tribals on the issue of Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project, the agitation of farmers on the issue of electricity and the agitation of youth and Congress on the issue of paper leak, now the Maldhari community is set to launch a protest.

Leaders of the community had submitted memorandums to various district collectorates across the state to repeal the bill. The proposed law has made a licence mandatory for the community. Also, if a cow is caught roaming on public roads, its owner is liable to one-year imprisonment and a fine, which is not appropriate, they said.

Community leaders said they will call all the legislators of the state and ask them to vote against this proposed bill. A protest rally in Saurashtra Kutch will be organised in Raiya area of Rajkot soon.

While the Maldhari community is protesting all over Gujarat, the president of Gujarat Bharwad (Gadaria) Samaj Vijay Bharwad said, "It is not appropriate to protest before the bill comes. First, they have to understand the provisions of the bill, they have to understand how the bill will be implemented in cities and villages."

The Urban Development Department has drafted the law after the Gujarat High Court slammed it. Strict provisions have been made in the law for pastoralists keeping cattle in urban areas. They will have to get a licence to keep cattle in urban areas within 90 days of the new law coming into force. All livestock kept by the breeders will have to be tagged within 15 days of getting the licence. For this, the local authority of the city will appoint a licensed inspector. In addition, hay cannot be sold in urban areas except in designated places.