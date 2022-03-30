STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi hails Konkan Railway completing electrification of entire route

The Konkan Railway Corporation on Tuesday said it has completed electrification on its entire 741-kilometre route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka.

Published: 30th March 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Konkan Railway for completing 100 per cent electrification and said it set new benchmarks for sustainable development. The Konkan Railway Corporation on Tuesday said it has completed electrification on its entire 741-kilometre route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka.

Electrification will bring about savings of Rs 150 crore on fuel, reducing dependence on diesel, besides ensuring seamless and pollution-free operations, a Konkan Railway release said. "Congratulations to the entire Konkan Railway Team for the remarkable success of 'Mission 100% Electrification' and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Comments

