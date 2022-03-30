Punjab Congress worker attacked in Ferozepur dies, police add murder charge to FIR

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: A Congress worker who was attacked in a village here over a fortnight ago succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, following which police added murder charge to the FIR filed in the case.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and some of his party colleagues demanded action against the culprits and alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were behind the attack.

The Congress worker, Iqbal Singh (53), a resident of Kassoana village here, was attacked by three people with bricks on March 12, two days after the Punjab Assembly poll results were declared.

Iqbal Singh was grievously injured in the incident and was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

His condition remained critical and he breathed his last on Tuesday, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Zira Sadar police station, Balraj Singh said the accused had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in an FIR that was registered on March 13 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Pal Singh.

Now, Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the FIR, he said.

"A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and they will be arrested very soon," the ASI said.

Sidhu visited Iqbal Singh's residence and demanded a government job for one of his family members.

In a series of tweets, he said, "Congress worker brutally beaten to death in zira constituency".

Visited his home in village kasowana where his dead body was brought, took up the matter with the administration.

Culprits should be arrested, victim's family should be given a govt job!" "Justice delayed is justice denied ! Culprits (AAP Goons) should be booked and arrested immediately," he said.

Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

"I appeal to @BhagwantMann to ensure the immediate arrest of the three accused @AAPPunjab workers who led a murderous attack on Congress worker Iqbal Singh,a Dalit of Village Kassoana (Police Station Zira) on 12th March immediately after election results," he tweeted.

"The victim has succumbed to his injuries today and the accused are still roaming free. Punjab has not voted for this "change"," he said in another tweet.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted said he was "saddened" by the news of Iqbal Singh's death.

Blaming AAP workers for the attack, he said he hoped this isn't the "badlav" (change) that the ruling party promised.

Zira Congress MLA Kulbir Singh also demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.

"Iqbal was attacked by the accused with an intention to kill him. I urge CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure justice," he said.