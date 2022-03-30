STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC directs Uttar Pradesh to respond to SIT reports seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

The court said that the monitoring judge had written to the state for cancellation of bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra in connection with the case.

Published: 30th March 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond by April 4 to the two reports of a retired judge, monitoring the SIT probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, which had sought cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that the monitoring judge had written to the state for cancellation of bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra in connection with the case.

"There are two letters sent by the SIT to the Additional chief secretary (Home) of the Uttar Pradesh government by the monitoring judge who had written to state to file appeal in SC to cancel bail of main accused Ashish Mishra," the bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state government, took instructions and informed the apex court that the Additional Secretary, Home, has stated now to us that he did not receive the letters. The bench then asked him to go through the reports submitted by the SIT and respond to it by April 4.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the Uttar Pradesh government has submitted that they had opposed the bail in the High Court. "It is imminent that the bail be cancelled or set aside in these circumstances as the HC verdict suffers from non application of mind," he said.

The top court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to supervise on day-to-day basis the Uttar Pradesh SIT's probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV following which the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Uttar Pradesh government Lakhimpur Kheri violence Ajay Mishra Allahabad High Court
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp