SC to start full physical hearings from April 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court will resume full physical hearings from April 4, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Wednesday. He also said the lawyers can request virtual hearings on Mondays and Fridays.

"Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if advocates want," Ramana said. Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench on behalf of the bar for the decision.

The court was told about this before the proceedings started for the day.

It has been more than two years since the top court adopted the virtual functioning of the court due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The court had started hearing cases via virtual mode on March 23, 2020.