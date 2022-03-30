STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to start full physical hearings from April 4

It has been more than two years since the top court adopted the virtual functioning of the court due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th March 2022 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court will resume full physical hearings from April 4, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Wednesday. He also said the lawyers can request virtual hearings on Mondays and Fridays.

"Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if advocates want," Ramana said. Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench on behalf of the bar for the decision.

The court was told about this before the proceedings started for the day.

It has been more than two years since the top court adopted the virtual functioning of the court due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The court had started hearing cases via virtual mode on March 23, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Chief Justice of India virtual hearings
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp