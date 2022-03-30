STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several ministers in Yogi cabinet not in favour of having women as personal staff

Several ministers reportedly requested the department concerned to depute males as their personal secretary and assistant personal secretary citing practical constraints of working with female staff.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The novel way to allocate personal staff to newly appointed ministers of Yogi cabinet 2.0 through a computer draw hit a roadblock when several ministers reportedly requested the secretariat administration department to depute males as their personal secretary and assistant personal secretary citing practical constraints of working with female staff.

Notably, the secretariat administration had increased the strength of women in personal staff by 20 per cent to be allocated to the ministers who assumed charge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the principal secretary, of the secretariat administration department Amrit Abhijaat confirmed that some ministers had expressed reservation over the deployment of women staffers as personal staff. He claimed that those who had problems would be given alternatives.

In the meantime, the majority of the selected staff have been deputed at the office of the ministers who had assumed office. As per sources, contrary to the recommendation that no old staff would be given to the ministers in the new cabinet, a number of old ministers wished their previous staff to be attached with them for smooth functioning. Their requests had been forwarded to the CM office, added the sources.

ALSO READ | After free rations, Yogi govt prepares to set up community kitchens across Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, even the women staff had also expressed their limitations in working with ministers as personal staff for the challenges like working for longer hours, travelling outstation and dealing with the public.

According to the Sachivalaya Association, some 2,500 personnel in different cadres such as review officers, personal secretary and their assistants work in the state secretariat. Of these only about 15% are women. So far, women staff have worked with bureaucrats but not politicians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh ministers Personal staff Yogi cabinet 2.0 Sachivalaya Association
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp