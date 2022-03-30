Toll plaza rates set to rise in Punjab & Haryana; another farmers-Centre face-off on the cards?

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: From April 1, the rates at the toll plazas across both Punjab and Haryana are set to rise. The farmers of Punjab are bracing up to hold a state-wide agitation against this proposed hike and as a result, another face-off between the farmers and the Centre is on the cards.

A senior leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Harinder Singh Lakhowal told The New Indian Express, "we have come to know that the central government is all set to increase the toll rates at various toll plazas shortly. Hence, the farmers' unions under the banner of SKM will hold a meeting shortly and take a decision on the next course of protest movements. The public is already burdened by inflation. Against this backdrop, a hike in toll rates cannot be tolerated.’’

"We are holding a meeting shortly and will make sure that we resist the hike in toll rates. It should be noted that the prices of essential commodities will hit the roof. Moreover, fuel prices are at an all-time high," said Dr Darshan Pal senior leader of SKM.

As per the orders issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will start charging 10 to 18 per cent more toll from April 1. "The hike of till fees had been cleared by the Central Government and would come into effect from April 1 and the rates will be revised and the prices on the display boards as the hike comes into effect, ‘’ said an NHAI official.

"This hike in both these states is being done since for a year we were agitating sitting at the plazas to take back the three farm laws so this is a move to hit back at the public of Punjab and Haryana. After the farmers ended their agitation, the rates at toll plazas have been hiked to make up for the losses. The government should immediately reduce the hiked rates or otherwise we would start an agitation," said a farmer's union leader.