STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Toll plaza rates set to rise in Punjab & Haryana; another farmers-Centre face-off on the cards?

The farmers of Punjab are bracing up to hold a state-wide agitation against the proposed hike in toll plaza rates.

Published: 30th March 2022 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: From April 1, the rates at the toll plazas across both Punjab and Haryana are set to rise. The farmers of Punjab are bracing up to hold a state-wide agitation against this proposed hike and as a result, another face-off between the farmers and the Centre is on the cards.

A senior leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Harinder Singh Lakhowal told The New Indian Express, "we have come to know that the central government is all set to increase the toll rates at various toll plazas shortly. Hence, the farmers' unions under the banner of SKM will hold a meeting shortly and take a decision on the next course of protest movements. The public is already burdened by inflation. Against this backdrop, a hike in toll rates cannot be tolerated.’’

"We are holding a meeting shortly and will make sure that we resist the hike in toll rates. It should be noted that the prices of essential commodities will hit the roof. Moreover, fuel prices are at an all-time high," said Dr Darshan Pal senior leader of SKM.

As per the orders issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will start charging 10 to 18 per cent more toll from April 1. "The hike of till fees had been cleared by the Central Government and would come into effect from April 1 and the rates will be revised and the prices on the display boards as the hike comes into effect, ‘’ said an NHAI official.

"This hike in both these states is being done since for a year we were agitating sitting at the plazas to take back the three farm laws so this is a move to hit back at the public of Punjab and Haryana. After the farmers ended their agitation, the rates at toll plazas have been hiked to make up for the losses. The government should immediately reduce the hiked rates or otherwise we would start an agitation," said a farmer's union leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toll plaza rates to go up Punjab & Haryana Samyukta Kisan Morcha
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp