STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Deputy CM Pathak helps family overcharged by private hospital for woman's treatment

Ram Pyari Devi, 54, of Gonda district had come to King George Medical University (KGMU) here on March 24 for treatment after severe pain in the abdomen.

Published: 30th March 2022 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

UP cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak

New UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A private hospital in Lucknow had to return overcharged fees to the family of a patient after the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Ram Pyari Devi, 54, of Gonda district had come to King George Medical University (KGMU) here on March 24 for treatment after severe pain in the abdomen.

The woman could not get admitted to KGMU and was allegedly lured to a private hospital by some agents.

Her son Dileep said the hospital initially asked for Rs 35,000 for a gall bladder surgery but later demanded Rs 45,000 more.

"When we intimated the hospital management that we are unable to pay Rs 45,000 the hospital staff stopped the treatment of my mother midway and even refused to discharge her from the hospital," he said.

Dileep then shared his plight with a social worker, Mamta Tripathi, who wrote about the matter on social media.

The social media post came in the notice of Deputy CM Pathak who directed officials to look into the matter.

"I received a call from the office of Brajesh Pathak asking for details about Dileep and his mother which I shared with them," Tripathi said.

Acting on the directions of Pathak, who also holds health portfolio, the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) contacted the management of the private hospital and asked it to return the excess fee charged from the family and discharge the woman.

"The hospital administration returned Rs 20,000 to us and discharged my mother on Tuesday. We have now decided to admit her in another hospital," Dileep said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brajesh Pathak King George Medical University
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp