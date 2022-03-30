STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand ministers portfolios: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in charge of over 24 departments

These include home, industrial development (mining), justice, labour, excise, environment conservation and climate change, disaster management and rehabilitation and civil aviation.

Published: 30th March 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Nearly a week after being sworn in, ministers in the Uttarakhand government have been allotted the charge of various departments. An announcement about assigning the portfolios was made on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has kept the charge of over two dozen departments to himself. These include home, industrial development (mining), justice, labour, excise, environment conservation and climate change, disaster management and rehabilitation and civil aviation.

Satpal Maharaj has been given 10 portfolios, including the public works department, Panchayati raj, rural construction, culture, tourism, water resources management, irrigation and minor irrigation. Finance, urban development, legislative and parliamentary affairs, re-organisation and census have gone to Prem Chand Aggarwal.

Chandan Ram Das, a first-time minister, has got the charge of social welfare, minority welfare, road transport and micro, small and medium enterprises department. Another new face in Dhami's cabinet is Saurabh Bahuguna.

He has been made minister of animal husbandry, milk development and fisheries, sugarcane development and sugar industry, protocol, skill development and employment. Ganesh Joshi has been made minister of agriculture and farmers' welfare, Sainik Kalyan and rural development.

Dhan Singh Rawat is in charge of school education -- basic and secondary -- Sanskrit education, co-operative, higher education, medical health and medical education. Subodh Uniyal has been made minister of forest, language, election and technological education.

Rekha Arya has been given women empowerment and child development, food and civil supplies, consumer affairs, sports and youth welfare departments. Dhami's cabinet was sworn in on March 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand government Uttarakhand cabinet portfolio Uttarakhand ministers portfolios
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp