35,000 cases involving central and state governments pending in Supreme Court

According to the minister, as many as 1,807 cases are pending in the top court where the Centre is a petitioner, while there are 6,104 pending cases where the central government is a respondent.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 35,000 cases involving the central and state governments are pending in the Supreme Court since 2017, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a question on whether the government is aware that cases against the Centre and the state governments have increased manifold over the years, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "As per data available, cases by and against central government and state governments filed in various courts have on an average increased over the years but not manifold."

Citing data, as on March 26, retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System, he gave out the number of cases pending against the Centre and state governments since 2017 in the Supreme Court.

According to the minister, as many as 1,807 cases are pending in the top court where the Centre is a petitioner, while there are 6,104 pending cases where the central government is a respondent.

Similarly, a total of 6,426 cases are pending in the apex court since 2017 where a state government is a petitioner and 20,637 cases are pending where a state government is a respondent.

The law minister also informed the House that 823 panel counsels were engaged in the Supreme Court to represent the government in various cases.

