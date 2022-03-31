STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air Force to hold Conclave to commemorate 60 years of Helicopter operations in India

Published: 31st March 2022 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

This event highlight will involve reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the Services. (Photo | IAF)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to hold a conclave in order to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country. The Conclave will be highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular which have completed 60 years of service to the Nation in the inventory of the Indian Armed Forces.

To commemorate this momentous event, a Conclave is being organized on 2nd April 2022 by Air Force Station Hakimpet under the aegis of Indian Air Force and Training Command, IAF.

IAF in a statement on Wednesday said, “The Defence Minister has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest for the occasion. The Conclave intends to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular.”

This event highlight will involve reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the Services.

Deliverables to the audience would also include perspectives on the evolution of helicopter operations as driven by technology and future battlefield imperatives.

The Conclave, scheduled at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, Secunderabad will be attended by the Chief of the Air Staff, senior retired and serving officers of the helicopter stream from the Army, Navy and IAF and officials of Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

