STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh’s move to stay in UP a challenge for BSP, Cong to keep clout intact

Interestingly, Akhilesh’s move of quitting Lok Sabha took political pundits by surprise.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The move by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to sacrifice his Lok Sabha membership – to retain his Assembly seat in order to remain active in state politics – is seen as an attempt to keep his party’s vote bank intact and project it as the only alternative to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. 

On the other, his move also poses a challenge to other opposition parties including Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress which are losing even the opposition space rapidly in the state.

In the recently concluded UP Assembly election, while BJP returned to power with over two-third majority securing 273 seats, SP emerged as the major opposition with 125 seats along with its allies. However, BSP, which ruled the Hindi heartland for four times under Mayawati, and Congress which helmed the state  unchallenged till 1989 stand completely decimated with just one and two MLAs respectively in the 18th Assembly.

Interestingly, Akhilesh’s move of quitting Lok Sabha took political pundits by surprise. In 2017, after he lost power to the BJP winning just 47 seats, Akhilesh was holding the membership of UP Legislative Council. He remained in the council till May 2018 when his term ended but he appointed party leader Ahmad Hassan as the Leader of Opposition. However, in the follow through, the SP chief won 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Azamgarh. 

Given his 2017 stand, the political experts in 2022 were of the view that he would prefer Lok Sabha seat to Assembly as quitting it will bring down the number of SP MPs to four in the lower house of Parliament. But both Akhiesh and Azam Khan resigned, bringing the party’s tally to just three in Lok Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav BJP UP Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp