STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar prohibition law eased for first-timers

Bill passed by voice vote in the state Assembly; first-time offenders will attract only fines, not judicial custody

Published: 31st March 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Faced with criticism, the Bihar government on Wednesday tabled the Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the state legislative assembly, making provisions of certain amendments in the existing law to give relaxations to the first-time offenders. The Bill introduced by state prohibition and excise minister Sunil Kumar was passed by voice vote.

As per the provisions in the amended law, the first-time offenders will not be sent to judicial custody. Their cases will be heard by the executive magistrates. The amount of fine to be realised from first-time offenders will be decided by the government later.

If the accused failed to pay the penalty imposed by the executive magistrate, he/she will have to serve one month in prison. Moreover, vehicles impounded on the charges of violating the prohibition law may be released after payment of penalty. But this will be applicable to cases of mild nature. 

The amendments, however, mentioned harsher punishment for habitual offenders and those involved in illicit trade of alcohol in ‘dry’ state. Sub-section has been added in Section 2 of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016, treating sale of alcohol as ‘organised crime’. There have been three major changes in the existing Act. 

First, people found in inebriated condition will not be directly sent to judicial custody but released on payment of fine imposed by the executive magistrates appointed by the government. Secondly, the prohibition cases will be heard by executive magistrates, deputy collectors and officers above those ranks. Section 55 of the Act has been abrogated making the offences under Prohibition Act as ‘compoundable offence’.

Similarly, major changes have been brought in section 57 of the existing Act. Now, alcohol or raw material used for making liquor may be destroyed on the order of district magistrates. NDA leaders hailed the Bill passed by the House. Reacting to the Bill, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “It’s clear that CM Nitish Kumar is not rigid on the policy.” 

Flak paves way for better legislation 

For first-time offenders

  • First time offenders will not be sent to judicial custody, cases to be heard by executive magistrates
  • Failure to pay penalty will land offender in prison for a month; fine amount to be decided by the government later
  • Vehicles impounded may be released after payment of penalty

To root out illicit trade

  • Harsher punishment for habitual offenders and those involved in illicit trade of alcohol
  • Organised crime – the sale of alcohol will be treated as ‘organised crime’ with a newly-added sub-section in of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016
  • More powers to district magistrate
  • New changes brought in the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 now empowers district magistrates to order destroying of alcohol or raw material used for making alcohol
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp