BJP spreading hatred through 'The Kashmir Files': Pawar

Pawar said it is true that Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley, but Muslims too were targeted in a similar manner.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused it on Thursday of creating a "poisonous atmosphere" in the country by spreading "false propaganda" about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley through "The Kashmir Files", a film showcasing the plight of the community.

"Such a film should not have been cleared for screening. But it is given tax concessions and those responsible for keeping the country united are encouraging people to watch the film that stokes anger among people," Pawar said, addressing a convention of the minorities department of the Delhi unit of his party.

This was the second event of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Delhi in three days. It is also planning a massive gathering in the national capital to mark its foundation day on June 10.

Pawar said it is true that Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley, but Muslims too were targeted in a similar manner.

"Pakistan-based terror groups were responsible for the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims," he added. The former Union minister said if the Narendra Modi government really cares about Kashmiri Pandits, it should make every effort for their rehabilitation and not stoke anger in their mind about minorities.

The NCP chief also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for dragging Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, into the debate, while pointing out that the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley when Vishwanath Pratap Singh was the prime minister.

"The V P Singh government was backed by the BJP. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the home minister and Jagmohan, who later contested the Lok Sabha polls from Delhi as a BJP candidate, was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Pawar said the then Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had quit following differences with Jagmohan and it was the governor who facilitated the departure of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

He also slammed the BJP for targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on "The Kashmir Files".

"Political agitations are welcome, but Kejriwal was criticised for speaking up for minorities. The BJP is taking the country on a different path. It is destroying the unity of the country," Pawar said.

