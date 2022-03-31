STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay High Court says won't stay 2008 Malegaon blast case trial

A division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak refused to stay the trial observing the process had already reached midway.

Published: 31st March 2022 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant any interim stay on the ongoing trial in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast while hearing a petition filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the case.

A division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak refused to stay the trial observing the process had already reached midway.

"The trial is already midway with many witnesses already produced. We are not at all inclined towards passing any order which will block the trial," the HC said.

The bench noted that so far, the prosecution had examined over 245 people and around 100 remained to be examined by the special court in the city that is conducting the trial.

As on March 30, as many as 20 witnesses were declared hostile by the prosecution in the case.

The HC's observations came on a request for interim stay on the trial made by Purohit's advocate MR Venkatesh.

"I am seeking a stay on the trial," said Venkatesh.

But before he could continue, the judges stopped him and said they were not inclined to stay the trial.

Venkatesh was arguing on Purohit's behalf on a plea challenging the validity of the sanction granted by the government to prosecute him under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the case.

The HC will hear the plea on the issue of sanction further on June 21.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque at Malegaon in north Maharashtra, about 200 kilometres from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

All the seven accused in the case are currently out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Lt Col Prasad Purohit
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp