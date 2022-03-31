STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chit fund case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 5 crore of West Bengal-based journalist

The federal probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching bank accounts and duplex flats situated in and around Kolkata.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Assets worth Rs 5 crore of a senior West Bengal-based journalist, Suman Chattopadhyay, and his family members have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged chit fund scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching bank accounts and duplex flats situated in and around Kolkata.

The action pertains to the ED probe into the transactions of the ICore group of companies. The agency had filed a money-laundering case, taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the group and others.

"ICore group companies ran a chit fund scam and the group illegally raised a huge amount of money from lakhs of gullible investors by promising unrealistic returns," the agency alleged in a statement.

Chattopadhyay, it said, "personally and through his company Disha Productions and Media Private Limited, has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 9.83 crore from the ICore group in the guise of business investment in the company".

Apart from the ICore group, Chattopadhyay also received funds from other chit fund companies such as Saradha Group through the same modus operandi and had come under the ED scanner previously in the Saradha group case, the agency said.

Chattopadhyay, then the editor of a leading Bengali daily, was arrested by the CBI in 2018 in the same case.

The ED attached assets worth Rs 300 crore of the company, its promoters, directors and others in September last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chit fund Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp