Covid: Around 83 per cent of adult population fully vaccinated in UP, says government

Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to have administered more than 30 crore doses, the government said.

Published: 31st March 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Around 83 per cent of the adult population in Uttar Pradesh has received two doses of the covid vaccine while "over 100 per cent" have got one dose, a state government statement said on Thursday.

In the age group of 15-17, around 93 per cent children have received at least one dose. Calling it a milestone, the statement said according to the CoWin portal, around 30 crore doses have been administered in the state till 2 pm on Thursday.

About 83 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated while "over 100 per cent" has received one dose, the statement said.

So far, 2,05,03,327 children in the age group of 15-17 and 9,60,066 aged between 12 and 14 have been administered the vaccine in the state, it added.

Over 24.25 lakh "precautionary doses" have been administered in the state so far. To speed up the vaccination drive for children, CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure adequate availability of vaccine doses in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

