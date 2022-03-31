STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED arrests Nagpur lawyer Satish Uke, brother in money laundering case

The lawyer had filed petitions against senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the last few years.

Published: 31st March 2022 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/NAGPUR: The ED on Thursday arrested Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.

They said the brothers were taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and were expected to be produced before a court on Friday.

The lawyer had filed petitions against senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the last few years.

His residence in the Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur was raided by the central probe agency around 6 am.

The raid team was escorted by a CRPF team.

Officials claimed the money laundering case against the brothers is related to the purchase of about 1.5 acre land in Nagpur sometime ago and the documents used for the land purchase were allegedly forged.

The land that was purchased was in the name of the brothers, they said.

The lawyer and his brother were later taken to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Seminary Hills area of the city for interrogation around 11 am.

A police official said the ED team took along Satish Uke's laptop, some documents and four cellphones belonging to his family members to the ED office for examination.

The lawyer has filed several petitions in courts against BJP leaders, especially Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, he had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in his election affidavit.

Uke has alleged that the BJP leader filed a false affidavit in 2014 by hiding two criminal cases - of cheating and forgery - registered against him in 1996 and 1998.

He had also petitioned the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court seeking a police probe into the "suspicious and untimely" death of CBI judge B H Loya.

Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.

Satish Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court here against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prevention of Money Laundering Act Enforcement Directorate Satish Uke BJP Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp