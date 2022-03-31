STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government starts process of evicting Ram Vilas Paswan's family from 12 Janpath bungalow

The 12 Janpath bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it, an official said.

Published: 31st March 2022 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday started the process of evicting the family of late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan from the 12 Janpath bungalow that was allotted to him in 1990, with several trucks carrying furniture and other household goods seen driving out of the accommodation.

The Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, sent a team of officials to execute an eviction order issued to the late minister's son and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan in July last year.

The 12 Janpath bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it, an official said.

The eviction process will also continue on Thursday, the official said, adding that overstaying charges will be levied in accordance with the rules as the Paswan family was eligible to use the bungalow till December 7, 2020.

Chirag Paswan, who was not present at the bungalow when the eviction process began, could not be reached for comments.

At least five trucks loaded with furniture and other household goods drove out of the bungalow, which was the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The LJP split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

The bungalow was used for holding the party's organisational meetings and other related events.

Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the country's most prominent Dalit leaders, died at the age of 74 in October 2020.

He had been a minister in central governments headed by parties of contrasting ideological persuasions, ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP, since 1989.

According to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Ram Vilas Paswan was allotted bungalow number 12, Janpath on March 14, 1990, as the then labour and welfare minister.

"He (Ram Vilas Paswan) was occupying this bungalow in his various capacities. He had passed away on October 8, 2020. The family of late Paswan was eligible to retain the bungalow till November 7, 2020, on rent-free furnished basis and another one term (till December 7, 2020) on payment of normal license fee and water and electricity charges," another official said.

He said that due to non-vacation, eviction proceedings were initiated against the family members on January 6 last year.

"Estate officer had passed the eviction order on July 14, 2021," the official said.

Eviction notices have been sent to all former ministers, including BJP Lok Sabha MPs Ram Shankar Katheria and P C Sarangi, to vacate the official bungalows allotted to them, sources said.

In July 2020, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
12 Janpath bungalow Ram Vilas Paswan Chirag Paswan
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp