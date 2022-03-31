STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand man gives blood and sweat for safe transfusion

Gera, the founder of ‘Life Savers,’ has also filed several PILs in Jharkhand High Court to stop the malpractices in blood banks.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Atul Gera

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Atul Gera, 40, a business man in Ranchi doubles up as an arranger for much-needed blood for the last 18 years. Touted as the ‘Blood Man’ of Jharkhand, he operates through phone calls and by organising blood donation camps all over the state. The man himself has donated blood over  90 times and has headed over 2,500 blood donation camps so far.

Gera, the founder of ‘Life Savers,’ has also filed several PILs in Jharkhand High Court to stop the malpractices in blood banks. According to him, his donation journey  took off automatically after an encounter  with some needy people at a blood bank.

“Looking at their problems, I called my friends who immediately came and donated blood for someone whom they did not know. The blood bank got quite impressed and kept my number. Whenever they found someone with the need for blood and who lacked contacts, they would call me for help,” said Gera. “Though I began in 2005, the turning point was on August 15, 2012 when we started organising blood donation camps,” said Gera. 

Atul was also phenomenal in stopping blood banks from takeing security money for blood for which he fought a long battle in 2013. He also filed several PILs against the malpractices in blood banks and seeking ban on replacement of blood against blood so that people can get safe blood, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blood man Jharkhand Blood donation
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp