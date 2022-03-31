Jharkhand man gives blood and sweat for safe transfusion

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Atul Gera, 40, a business man in Ranchi doubles up as an arranger for much-needed blood for the last 18 years. Touted as the ‘Blood Man’ of Jharkhand, he operates through phone calls and by organising blood donation camps all over the state. The man himself has donated blood over 90 times and has headed over 2,500 blood donation camps so far.

Gera, the founder of ‘Life Savers,’ has also filed several PILs in Jharkhand High Court to stop the malpractices in blood banks. According to him, his donation journey took off automatically after an encounter with some needy people at a blood bank.

“Looking at their problems, I called my friends who immediately came and donated blood for someone whom they did not know. The blood bank got quite impressed and kept my number. Whenever they found someone with the need for blood and who lacked contacts, they would call me for help,” said Gera. “Though I began in 2005, the turning point was on August 15, 2012 when we started organising blood donation camps,” said Gera.

Atul was also phenomenal in stopping blood banks from takeing security money for blood for which he fought a long battle in 2013. He also filed several PILs against the malpractices in blood banks and seeking ban on replacement of blood against blood so that people can get safe blood, he said.